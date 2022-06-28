Alert: Darin LaHood wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 16th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darin LaHood wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Illinois' 16th Congressional District.
- Luther Logging Days kicks of July 2
- Baldwin Family Health Care hires new dentist
- Michigan couple's limo catches on fire with wedding party inside
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- 876 Michigan named one of the best small businesses in state
- Bayne's hard cider project grows, looking to expand business
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- The Luther Logging Days festival is one-of-a-kind, celebrating Luther and its traditions as a...
- Newlyweds Brendan and Isabel Kiel, accompanied by their wedding party, were heading to their...
- Fans no longer have to wonder how the sequel to one of the greatest Halloween movies of all-time...
- Dr. Ankita Sharma has joined Family Health Care as a general dentist at the Baldwin dental...