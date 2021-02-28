https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Cuomo-asks-state-attorney-general-top-15986393.php
Alert: Cuomo asks state attorney general, top judge to appoint independent lawyer to investigate sexual harassment allegationsUpdated
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cuomo asks state attorney general, top judge to appoint independent lawyer to investigate sexual harassment allegations.
Most Popular
-
1
Fatal train collision
-
2
Anglers keep trying to find success
-
3
Covenant Community United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
-
4
Police officer who was shot remains in critical condition
-
5
Lake County businesses receive survival grants
-
6
Conservation district seeks public input on Lake County needs
-
7
Ferro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
-
8
Baldwin to return to in-person learning next month
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
10
TV series features Marlborough
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.