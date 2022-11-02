Alert: Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history.
- Baldwin junior high students take field trip to Eagle Village
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Oregon mayor arrested in alleged road rage shooting
- Baldwin football team looking forward to next season
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Police investigating suspicious trailer fire in Mecosta County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
Most Popular
- Area fishermen are taking on the challenges of up and down fishing conditions.
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to Baldwin AMVETS Post 1988 recently,...
- There is plenty more Halloween goodies, scares and frightful fun for the kids throughout Lake...
- Baldwin Community Schools is pleased to announce its students of the month for October.