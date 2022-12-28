Alert: Co-leader of scheme to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Co-leader of scheme to kidnap Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.
- Barryton's Vivid Farms Cannabis keeps caretakers in mind
- Lake County residents encouraged to confirm broadband access information
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Baldwin boys hoping to stay undefeated
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, November 2022
- Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Childress brothers enjoy being part of Ferris championship team
Most Popular
- Lake County Habitat for Humanity shared the warmth of the Christmas season Saturday by raising...
- Lake County children had opportunities to enjoy Christmas fun this past weekend in Luther and...
- The Lake County Economic Development Alliance and the Lake County board of commissioners are...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...