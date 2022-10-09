Alert: City official: At least 17 killed in Russian strikes that hit homes in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — City official: At least 17 killed in Russian strikes that hit homes in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.
