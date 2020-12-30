https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-China-urges-migrant-workers-not-to-travel-15835651.php
Alert: China urges migrant workers not to travel home during February's Lunar New Year holiday to prevent further virus spreadUpdated
BEIJING (AP) — China urges migrant workers not to travel home during February's Lunar New Year holiday to prevent further virus spread.
