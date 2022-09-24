Alert: China's top diplomat: Any attempt to get in the way of Taiwan reunification will be 'crushed by the wheels of history'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China's top diplomat: Any attempt to get in the way of Taiwan reunification will be 'crushed by the wheels of history.'
- Lost cemetery discovered in Lake County
- Baldwin special education director gets certification, award
- Baldwin Class of 1972 invites classes '70 and '71 to reunion
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Watch deer leap over Michigan driver in video caught by police
- Deputies seek suspects in bank robbery, school threat
- Baldwin schools evacuated due to bomb threat
- 10 stocks that were the most shorted in August
Most Popular
- Fall arrived on Thursday, and with that comes the seasonal increase in deer crossings in...
- Students at Baldwin Community Schools were evacuated Thursday afternoon due to an unspecified...
- Baldwin Community Schools Class of 1972 invited graduates from 1971 and 1970 to have a mega...
- Yates Dial-A-Ride bus driver Josh Warner recently took his skills to the next level at the 45th...