Alert: Chief: Man shot by officer inside Chicago police facility used fire escape to infiltrate SWAT exercise, grab guns

CHICAGO (AP) — Chief: Man shot by officer inside Chicago police facility used fire escape to infiltrate SWAT exercise, grab guns.
- Lost cemetery discovered in Lake County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Baldwin special education director gets certification, award
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Deputies seek suspects in bank robbery, school threat
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- Police are searching for two subjects who robbed a bank in Luther on Thursday, initiating the...
- Fall arrived on Thursday, and with that comes the seasonal increase in deer crossings in...
- Students at Baldwin Community Schools were evacuated Thursday afternoon due to an unspecified...
- Baldwin Community Schools Class of 1972 invited graduates from 1971 and 1970 to have a mega...