Alert: Chicago Fire Department says 6 people injured in apartment explosion

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Fire Department says 6 people injured in apartment explosion.
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Lake County community events calendar
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Judge holds gun ban for felony defendants unconstitutional
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- Michigan State Police is asking residents to be on the lookout for three teenagers that...
- A Saginaw man was taken into custody for child sexually abusive activity, including aggravated...
- Federal grant dollars are going toward post-conviction DNA testing in Michigan to help the...
- Thanks to tips from the public, Michigan State Police said two women in their 20's have been...