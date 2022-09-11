Alert: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud in 4 sets in U.S. Open final to claim 1st Grand Slam title, No. 1 ranking

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud in 4 sets in U.S. Open final to claim 1st Grand Slam title, No. 1 ranking.
