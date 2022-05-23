Alert: Californian governor: Drought is deepening, residents must conserve more or state may enact mandatory water restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californian governor: Drought is deepening, residents must conserve more or state may enact mandatory water restrictions.
- PHOTOS: Baldwin's Blessing of the Bikes celebrates 50 years
- Family donates 155 acres to create west Michigan nature preserve
- Baldwin middle school athletes close banner season
- Toni Jandron honored as Lake County Dispatcher of the Year
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Police: Saginaw Twp. woman dies after falling asleep smoking
- Baldwin Community Schools honors top students
Most Popular
- Bills covered everything from addressing the health care shortage to expanding prescription drug...
- An anonymous family donated 155 acres of natural land in Newaygo County to be transformed into a...
- First Cry, a parenting website, released a list of different foods in 2019 that are the best for...
- After adding two national championship trophies to their collection, the dance team at Grand...