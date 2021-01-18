https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-California-becomes-first-state-to-top-3-15880152.php
Alert: California becomes first state to top 3 million coronavirus infectionsUpdated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California becomes first state to top 3 million coronavirus infections.
