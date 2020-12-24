https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-California-becomes-first-state-to-record-2-15826659.php
Alert: California becomes first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus casesUpdated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California becomes first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.
Most Popular
-
1
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Santa Claus, good guy or career criminal?
-
3
TV series features Marlborough
-
4
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
5
Anglers anxious for holiday fishing
-
6
Parents pardoned in 'balloon boy' hoax that baffled nation
-
7
You can save 25% on this awesome blender from homgeek
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.