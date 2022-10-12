Alert: California attorney general investigates Los Angeles redistricting discussed by city councilors amid racist comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California attorney general investigates Los Angeles redistricting discussed by city councilors amid racist comments.
- Fishermen working hard to be successful
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Turkey hunters expect outstanding season
- Baldwin hoping to host football game on Thursday
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned
- Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
- Is Bigfoot 'exchanging presents' with a northern Michigan man?
Most Popular
- Volunteers and community gathered to witness the ribbon cutting and dedication of a new Habitat...
- Lake County 4-H is offering an emergency preparedness program for youth ages 8 to 13 through...
- The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Judy...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin explains how LCSO builds relationships, promotes public safety.