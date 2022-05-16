Alert: CDC says US death toll from COVID-19 hits 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — CDC says US death toll from COVID-19 hits 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years into the outbreak.
- Blessing of the Bikes formed 50 years ago at St. Ann’s
- MHSAA expands basketball season
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Michigan legend in pickle industry Robert Vlasic dies at 96
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Fishermen working hard to be successful
- Turkey hunters expect outstanding season
- Baldwin schools explore early childhood program options
Most Popular
- The full moon and lunar eclipse happen this weekend. Here's what to know about the celestial...
- There are two weeks left for licensed childcare providers to apply for the Child Care...
- Northwestern University researchers have discovered a master gene that will overcome a "major...
- Three red fox kits died from highly pathogenic avian influenza in Michigan, which is the state's...