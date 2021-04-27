Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: CDC relaxes guidelines on wearing masks outdoors as more Americans get vaccinated
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Obituaries
Outdoors
Classifieds
Opinion
E-Edition
Subscriber Services
Most Popular
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Vroom... Vroom, the motorcycles are coming
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Lake-Osceola State Bank breaks ground on new location
Hunters hopeful for strong turkey season
Michigan DNR: Do not prune, cut down oak trees
DNR needs help monitoring reptiles, amphibians in Michigan
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Are stun guns legal?
4-H Youth Development holding Smart Money contests
News
Alert: CDC relaxes guidelines on wearing masks outdoors as more Americans get vaccinated
April 27, 2021
Updated: April 27, 2021 12:21 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
NEW YORK (AP) — CDC relaxes guidelines on wearing masks outdoors as more Americans get vaccinated.
More News
Baldwin players posted impressive stats
BALDWIN - Baldwin boys basketball players put in some impressive statistics this season....
West Michigan D League announces all-conference team
BALDWIN - The West Michigan D League recently announced its all-conference boys basketball team...
Baldwin Bowling Center remains active
BALDWIN - The Baldwin Bowling Center continues to increase in activity, said owner Nick Miller....
Hunters hopeful for strong turkey season
BALDWIN - The first season for turkey hunting started on Saturday, and area DNR wildlife...