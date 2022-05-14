Alert: Buffalo mayor says shooting suspect 'traveled hours' to supermarket where 13 were shot, 10 fatally

BUFFALO, N.Y/ (AP) — Buffalo mayor says shooting suspect 'traveled hours' to supermarket where 13 were shot, 10 fatally.
- Baldwin schools explore early childhood program options
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Michigan legend in pickle industry Robert Vlasic dies at 96
- Blessing of the Bikes formed 50 years ago at St. Ann’s
- Baldwin Rotary Club reaching out at Blessing of the Bikes
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Johnny Depp questioned about texts in Amber Heard defamation case
- Japan, Switzerland agree to keep tough sanctions on Russia
Most Popular
- There are two weeks left for licensed childcare providers to apply for the Child Care...
- Northwestern University researchers have discovered a master gene that will overcome a "major...
- Three red fox kits died from highly pathogenic avian influenza in Michigan, which is the state's...
- Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its...