Alert: Bruce Poliquin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bruce Poliquin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.
- MSP needs help identifying driver in Saginaw murder
- Six Faygo-inspired ice creams are coming to Michigan
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Lake County deputies take alligator into custody after pursuit
- Michigan Legislative Roll Call: House votes to authorization...
- MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling hosted at Baldwin airport
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
Most Popular
- BALDWIN — From remote control jet planes soaring high into the air, to R.C. cars speeding down...
- Those who use Merrillville Road in the Webber Township will soon have a smoother stretch from...
- An online purchase of a Michigan Lottery ticket has won someone $25,000 a year for life.
- He was aboard the USS Bayfield as it made its way into Utah Beach on June 6, 1944. Berra was a...