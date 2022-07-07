Alert: British media Sky and BBC say Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending unprecedented stalemate

LONDON (AP) — British media Sky and BBC say Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending unprecedented stalemate.
