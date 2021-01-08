https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Britain-records-1-325-new-coronavirus-15855700.php
Alert: Britain records 1,325 new coronavirus deaths, highest since start of pandemic.Updated
LONDON (AP) — Britain records 1,325 new coronavirus deaths, highest since start of pandemic.
Most Popular
-
1
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
-
2
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
3
Chupps celebrate 70 years together
-
4
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
5
Biogen agrees to pay $22M to settle kickback allegations
-
6
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.