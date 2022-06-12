Alert: Brazilian police say searchers found a backpack, laptop and other personal items of two men missing in the Amazon.

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian police say searchers found a backpack, laptop and other personal items of two men missing in the Amazon.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Get Outdoor Day set for June 11 at Webber Park
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- ICE officer from Michigan arraigned on 6 CSC charges
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Lake County Catholic parishes gain new pastor
- End of an era: Dawn's Country Kitchen sells to new owner
Most Popular
- Bills covered everything from fixing the roads (House Bill 4973, 5370) to expanding access to...
- WEBBER TWP. — Area youth and families are invited to enjoy a day at the park and have a time of...
- With all the folks Pastor Lyle Ball impacted in the Chase and Baldwin communities through the...
- Pathfinder Community Library and the Lake County Historical Society's goal to make all issues of...