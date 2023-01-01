Alert: Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as president, returning to the job he held from 2003-2010

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as president, returning to the job he held from 2003-2010.
- Mural project coming to Baldwin in 2023
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- The New Year in Lake County 50 years ago
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- No. 4 Kansas rallies from 15 down to beat Oklahoma St 69-67
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of snowmobile operating laws
- Lake County Catholic parishes gain new pastor
Most Popular
- Baldwin Community Schools honor students of the month.
- Former Baldwin girls sports standout Jenna Johnson has been having a strong start with Siena...
- Baldwin’s boys basketball team is off to a 5-0 start and is anxious to keep its winning ways going.
- It was the second straight trip to a national championship game for Baldwin’s Brandon Childress....