Alert: Brazil federal police: Suspect confessed and took officers to spot where he buried bodies of pair missing in Amazon area

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — Brazil federal police: Suspect confessed and took officers to spot where he buried bodies of pair missing in Amazon area.
- Baldwin Summer Concerts Series celebrates 30 years
- Six Faygo-inspired ice creams are coming to Michigan
- MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling hosted at Baldwin airport
- Part of Merrillville Road being improved in Webber Township
- End of an era: Dawn's Country Kitchen sells to new owner
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- MSP needs help identifying driver in Saginaw murder
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
Most Popular
- The 49th annual Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Recognition was held at the Big Rapids...
- This year marks the 30th year of “Sounds From The Forest/Echo Through The Timber,” otherwise...
- People experiencing mental health crises in the United States will soon be able to call a...
- The weather was perfect Saturday for kids to enjoy a time of learning and fun outdoor activity at...