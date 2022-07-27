Alert: Blinken says he'll speak to Russian counterpart in coming days in highest-level US-Russia talks since before Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blinken says he'll speak to Russian counterpart in coming days in highest-level US-Russia talks since before Ukraine war.
- Michigan State Police needs help finding missing man
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- Death sentence upheld in death of Arizona girl locked in box
- 20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
- ELECTION: Voters to decide Michigan House districts 100, 101
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- Klondike discontinues Choco Taco. Here's why:
Most Popular
- A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for fondling a...
- Michigan State Police in Wayland are asking for the public to help them locate a man Logan Thayer...
- Klondike's iconic chocolatey dessert the Choco Taco is gone for good.
- McDonald's restaurants in Midland, Auburn and Bay City now have a new owner. Trish Hollingsworth...