Alert: Biden inspects one of the busiest ports of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Biden inspects one of the busiest ports of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
- Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin increases families served in 2022
- PASTOR'S PEN: Our confessions for 2023
- GOP in disarray with a lack of unity to decide on House speaker
- No. 10 UCLA blows 18-point lead, hangs on to beat USC 60-58
- Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
Most Popular
- During a recent award ceremony, the Lake County Sheriff's Office recognized deputies who have...
- It was a memorable year in 2022 for Lake County Sports.
- The Baldwin boys basketball team was set to return to action Thursday of this week at home...
- Winter storm causes cancelations over holiday weekend leaving snow, slick roads.