https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Barr-says-he-sees-no-reason-to-appoint-15819323.php
Alert: Barr says he sees no reason to appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden; says he won't appoint onePublished
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr says he sees no reason to appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden; says he won't appoint one.
Most Popular
-
1
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
2
University of Dubuque buys 121 acres along Mississippi River
-
3
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
4
Varl O. Wilkinson
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Hadley Martin
-
7
Racial wealth gap impedes Black business ownership
-
8
Health officials: Indiana virus cases increase by 6,558
-
9
Police make arrests in Sacramento election protests
-
10
AP PHOTOS: Italy ICU nurse couple bring family love to ward
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.