Alert: Bankruptcy judge approves $2.46 billion reorganization plan for Boy Scouts of America to settle abuse claims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bankruptcy judge approves $2.46 billion reorganization plan for Boy Scouts of America to settle abuse claims.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, August 2022
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Senior playing key role for Baldwin volleyball team
- Three-gun shoot scheduled for Sept. 17
- Idlewild Jazz and Blues Festival draws crowds
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series and the City of Scottville will present The...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...
- If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.
- Researchers thought they had some deep evidence that an extinct shark was caught on sonar, but as...