Alert: Bank of England raises interest rates by quarter-percentage point amid rising inflation

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England raises interest rates by quarter-percentage point amid rising inflation.
- Baldwin Summer Concerts Series celebrates 30 years
- Irons Flea Roast & Ox Market returns June 23-27
- Part of Merrillville Road being improved in Webber Township
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- Six Faygo-inspired ice creams are coming to Michigan
- MidWest Jet Pilots Spring Fling hosted at Baldwin airport
- New Yates Township clerk hopes to promote positive change
- "Donate at Checkout" campaign at Houseman's gives over $1,500 to Bread...
Most Popular
- This would include a ban on all products that include a flavor other than tobacco and strict...
- Police have identified a suspect in the quadruple homicide of a family of four last month in...
- Uber also listed its 50 "most unique lost items" and this includes a tortoise, a diamond...
- The 49th annual Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Recognition was held at the Big Rapids...