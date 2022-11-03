Alert: Bank of England makes biggest interest rate increase in 3 decades, hiking by three-quarters of point to tackle inflation

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England makes biggest interest rate increase in 3 decades, hiking by three-quarters of point to tackle inflation.
- Baldwin junior high students take field trip to Eagle Village
- Oregon mayor arrested in alleged road rage shooting
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- Police investigating suspicious trailer fire in Mecosta County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- What’s on the Lake County ballot?
- Baldwin football team looking forward to next season
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- The Ferris State University women's soccer team will continue its 2022 campaign in postseason...
- The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Robin...
- His football team won the last two games of the season to finish at 2-5 and Baldwin coach Robert...