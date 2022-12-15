Alert: Bank of England hikes key interest rate for 9th time in row but joins US Fed in slowing pace as inflation eases slightly

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England hikes key interest rate for 9th time in row but joins US Fed in slowing pace as inflation eases slightly.
- White Christmas predicted for northern Michigan
- Police respond to 'family matter' at Ted Cruz's residence
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Baldwin bowlers having success
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- At-home DIY Christmas gift ideas
- What's wrong with the fishing?
Most Popular
- After the devastating fire this past July which completely destroyed Luther Grocery, the big...
- Students from Baldwin Community Schools celebrated the holidays with an art exhibit and band...
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Registration for the award-winning Michigan State University Extension Introduction to Lakes...