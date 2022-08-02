Alert: Authorities say that two more bodies have been found within a California wildfire burn zone, raising the death toll to 4

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say that two more bodies have been found within a California wildfire burn zone, raising the death toll to 4.
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- ELECTION: Michigan Senate districts 33, 34 race up for grabs
- Lake County's last known living Civil War Vet to be honored
- ELECTION: Moolenaar, Norton contending for Michigan's 2nd congressional...
- Smith announces candidacy for 101st District
- Michigan woman, 23, charged for assaulting father of her baby
- ELECTIONS: Lake County commissioners face new challengers in August primary
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
Most Popular
- A Traverse City woman has been arrested for assaulting the father of her baby, troopers for the...
- All west Michigan beaches will have hazardous conditions through late Monday evening with a high...
- An 11-year-old girl was killed in a boating incident while wearing a life jacket and helmet in...
- A 31-year-old Michigan man last seen in the Grand Rapids area was found dead, Michigan State...