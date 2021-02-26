https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Authorities-say-explosion-strikes-ship-in-15981676.php
Alert: Authorities say explosion strikes ship in Gulf of Oman; crew safe and heading to nearby portUpdated
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities say explosion strikes ship in Gulf of Oman; crew safe and heading to nearby port.
