Alert: Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack.
- Michigan Legislative Roll Call: House votes to authorization...
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- ICE officer from Michigan arraigned on 6 CSC charges
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Lake County Children's Trust Fund receives $500 donation
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'You mean I need an ORV title?'
- Lake County deputies take alligator into custody after pursuit
Most Popular
- A selection of votes by Michigan lawmakers for the week ending June 10.
- People can overlook others drowning if they don't know how to spot it.
- Columnist: Life sometimes can be like a dark tunnel. Some may not see the opening at the other...
- A United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer faces six counts of criminal sexual...