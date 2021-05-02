Alert: Authorities: 2 killed, 23 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego coast.

Skip to main content
News
May 2, 2021
Updated: May 2, 2021 4:10 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities: 2 killed, 23 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego coast.
Sheriff's Returnables Charity Campaign makes donation
LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Sheriff's department recently presented the Irons Food Pantry and...
Michigan DNR: Do not prune, cut down oak trees
Thinking about trimming or cutting down one of your oak trees? Better wait a couple of months....
Change in COVID-19 quarantine guidelines causes confusion
Conflicting information regarding how long a person should be in quarantine after exposure to...
Dispatcher of the year awarded
BALDWIN -- At the end of National Telecommunicator's Appreciation Week, Tera Philipp was selected...