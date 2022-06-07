Alert: Arkansas State Police say 5 killed, 5 hurt when van belonging to school serving disabled adults collides with truck

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say 5 killed, 5 hurt when van belonging to school serving disabled adults collides with truck.
