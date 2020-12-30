https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Argentina-s-Senate-has-passed-a-law-15835459.php
Alert: Argentina’s Senate has passed a law legalizing abortionUpdated
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate has passed a law legalizing abortion.
Most Popular
-
1
2 shot near George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis
-
2
2 small earthquakes shake Puget Sound area
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
-
4
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
-
5
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
6
TV series features Marlborough
-
7
Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert star in 'Ratatouille' musical
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.