Alert: Apple discloses serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs; experts urge users to update devices

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple discloses serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs; experts urge users to update devices.
- Farmers' Almanac's winter forecast predicts unreasonable cold
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, July 2022
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Pet owners beware: Potential parvovirus outbreak
- FBI finds 37 missing kids in national human trafficking operation
- Michigan gas prices continue downward trend like national average
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- A swim in the Thunder Bay River could've ended much worse for a 10-year-old boy without...
- Some may come off as obvious and others may leave you scratching your head, but nonetheless...
- As one of the longest-running businesses in Lake County, owners, staff, community and visitors...
- A full day of rain didn't stop the celebration of Baldwin's Sesquicentennial. The originally...