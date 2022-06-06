Alert: An Iraqi court sentences a British citizen to 15 years in prison for smuggling artifacts out of the country

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi court sentences a British citizen to 15 years in prison for smuggling artifacts out of the country.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Free fishing, off-roading and state park entry weekend upcoming
- Baldwin track coach eyes new facility
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Michigan isn't very dog-friendly for renters
- Nadal tops Djokovic in quarterfinal thriller at French Open
- Vernors unveils a new flavor, available first to Michiganders
- Researchers: Breast cancer drug could help more patients
Most Popular
- To help new or expecting parents prepare and learn about available resources, the Michigan...
- Putting it all in Elvis terms, they "can't go on together with suspicious minds."
- Corinthian Colleges was founded in 1995 and bought out private for-profit colleges nationwide. In...
- A shipment of about 440,000 pounds or nearly 6.5 million 8-ounce bottles of baby formula from...