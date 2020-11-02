https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Amnesty-International-says-survivors-of-a-15694416.php
Alert: Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.Updated
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.
