https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Alabama-s-governor-extends-mandatory-16000399.php
Alert: Alabama’s governor extends mandatory mask order for another month, bucking the trend among other Republican governorsUpdated
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor extends mandatory mask order for another month, bucking the trend among other Republican governors.
Most Popular
-
1
3 things to know about Whitmer's new orders
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Burglary ... Are you at risk?
-
3
Michigan loosens virus limits for businesses, nursing homes
-
4
Webber officials continue to work on camper ordinance
-
5
Anglers keep trying to find success
-
6
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
7
What are the different types of resistance bands?
-
8
Baldwin nets impressive win over Manistee Catholic
-
9
Whitmer faces criticism over severance deals for officials
-
10
DAYS GONE BY: The history of the Manistee National Forest
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.