Alert: After historic meeting with pope, Iraq's top Shiite cleric says religious authorities have role in protecting ChristiansUpdated
NAJAF, Iraq (AP) — After historic meeting with pope, Iraq's top Shiite cleric says religious authorities have role in protecting Christians.
