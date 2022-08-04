Alert: AP sources: US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency to bolster federal response to growing outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency to bolster federal response to growing outbreak.
- Association of Black Judges of Michigan holds retreat at Idlewild
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Debunking 20 legal and traffic myths
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders hosts youth conference
- Lake County's last known living Civil War Vet to be honored
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Marquette Trails having a busy summer
- Route 66 electric roundtrip, here's what to know
Most Popular
- Painting, dance, drama, poetry, an obstacle course and more, young people explored creative...
- For the past 12 years, a number of Lake County area churches have joined together to put deeds to...
- The Shrine of the Pines Rustic Furniture Museum in Baldwin was one of 32 Michigan museums to...
- West Shore Community College is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Reed as an adjunct...