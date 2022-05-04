Alert: AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. has testified to House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. has testified to House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at Capitol.
- Kaleva Bank Robbery of 1933: The rest of the story
- ELECTIONS 2022:Yates Township clerk recall, school proposals on May 3...
- Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
- Michigan family farm one of six stops on Luke Bryan Farm Tour
- You can now ask Google to take your personal info out of its sear
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Baldwin Community Schools honors students of the month
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
Most Popular
- Country music star Luke Bryan is set to perform at a Michigan family farm for the second year in...
- Lake County voters turned out Tuesday, May 3, to weigh in on key decisions. Here are the...
- “We dress up — my husband dresses up and we have all kinds of animatronics, and lighting, and...
- “With absolutely no past experience and very limited outdoor practice time, the Baldwin Middle...