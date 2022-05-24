Alert: AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's murder

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing on 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's murder.
- DNR boosts state park seasonal pay to $15 per hour
- DNR says take bird feeders down amid black bear sightings
- PHOTOS: Baldwin's Blessing of the Bikes celebrates 50 years
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- Michigan Legislature: Senate votes to cut income tax by $2.5 billion
- Family donates 155 acres to create west Michigan nature preserve
- What's in store for the 2022 Frankenmuth Dog Bowl
- Bass is back at Baldwin
Most Popular
- Another black bear was spotted in mid-Michigan over the weekend. Here's what the DNR advises:
- Here's how local lawmakers voted in Lansing last week.
- Billed as "the world's largest Olympic event for dogs" the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl returns to...
- Only 15 states have an allowance of cats over dogs.