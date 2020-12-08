https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-AP-source-President-elect-Joe-Biden-plans-15785713.php
Alert: AP source: President-elect Joe Biden plans to tap former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to reprise role as agriculture secretaryUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: President-elect Joe Biden plans to tap former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack to reprise role as agriculture secretary.
