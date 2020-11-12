https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-AP-source-President-elect-Joe-Biden-15720697.php
Alert: AP source: President-elect Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise role as his chief of staffUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: President-elect Joe Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise role as his chief of staff.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Gold in the swamplands – that’s our native tamarack
-
3
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
4
Oregon elections director fired after he details problems
-
5
Why an abortion law ruling triggered mass protests in Poland
-
6
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
7
Michigan's Dragon Trail wraps up 2020 construction season
-
8
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
9
History of African American resorts
-
10
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.