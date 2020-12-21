https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-AP-source-Canada-joins-bans-on-flights-15818230.php
Alert: AP source: Canada joins bans on flights from Britain in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirusUpdated
TORONTO (AP) — AP source: Canada joins bans on flights from Britain in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus.
