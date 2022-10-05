Alert: A Russian cosmonaut launches from the US for the first time in 20 years, alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian cosmonaut launches from the US for the first time in 20 years, alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts.
- Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
- Blackbaud, Acuity Brands rise; AXT, KalVista fall
- Michigan cheesemaker recalls items due to listeria outbreak
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Amazon quietly slashed the price of their popular Fire TV Sticks
- Idlewild's famed Hotel Casa Blanca being restored
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Nearly 1 in 4 nurses said they're likely to leave nursing due to...
Most Popular
- LAKE COUNTY — Former Lake County Undersheriff Mike Dermyer, who died in 2016, not only served...
- BALDWIN — The cool, rainy weather Saturday did not stop running enthusiasts from giving their...
- The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series will feature Michigan State University’s...
- Two West Shore Community College faculty members are being celebrated for their recent publications.