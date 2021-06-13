Skip to main content
Alert: A Pekingese called Wasabi wins best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club
June 13, 2021
Updated: June 13, 2021 11:24 p.m.
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A Pekingese called Wasabi wins best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.
