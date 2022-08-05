Alert: 7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — 7 adults, 3 children confirmed dead in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say.
- Association of Black Judges of Michigan holds retreat at Idlewild
- Mid-Michigan Idlewilders hosts youth conference
- Eviction filings surge in big Arizona county home to Phoenix
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Debunking 20 legal and traffic myths
- There are still tickets to see Journey Friday
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Northern Michigan man arrested for unarmed robbery
- Michigan House hopeful Joseph Fox running for 101th District
Most Popular
- When signing over the Cloud 9 Resort to new owners Monday, Rhonda Bueter reflected on the past 25...
- Santa was sporting a Hawaiian shirt, a pair of shorts, sandals and a beach hat, was a cool...
- Painting, dance, drama, poetry, an obstacle course and more, young people explored creative...
- For the past 12 years, a number of Lake County area churches have joined together to put deeds to...